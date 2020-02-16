Floyd Mayweather reveals laid back approach to Conor McGregor fight

Floyd Mayweather claims his approach for his 2017 mega fight with Conor McGregor was so laid back that all he did in preparation were ‘pushups and sit-ups’.

The ‘Money Fight’ ended in a 10th-round TKO victory for Mayweather and he has yet to return to the ring since.

Despite insisting he was serious about the occasion, he admits that he ‘didn’t really train’.

‘All I did was do pushups and situps. That’s all I did. Pushups and situps, box a few times, hit the bag a few times. Because, actually, the training camp was in different places’, he told Drink Champs.

‘I would do a training camp in Vegas a few days. Sometimes I wouldn’t go to the gym for a week.

‘I took it serious. Like I said before, I wanted to have some fun in the fight. I wanted to entertain the people.’

Mayweather reportedly earned £211million for the showpiece Las Vegas bout nearly three years ago.

Mayweather’s last bout was an exhibition appearance against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year’s Eve in 2018.