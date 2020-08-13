Floyd Mayweather shows off his dazzling skills and speed in impressive training footage at 43 amid return talks

FLOYD MAYWEATHER is continuing to train amid talk he wants to make another comeback.

The 43-year-old retired from professional boxing in 2017 after beating former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

But he last year announced plans to come out of retirement to work with UFC boss Dana White on a “spectacular event”.

White revealed Mayweather’s ring return is still on the cards and the American appears to be preparing for it.

He uploaded a video online showing off his dazzling skipping skills, which he called “light work”.

And further footage showed Mayweather hitting the heavy bag with sharp hooks.

SunSport revealed the 50-0 unbeaten legend was in talks for another exhibition spectacle in Japan.

Mayweather last year banked £7million after beating featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, with RIZIN staging the event.

The Japanese promotion are open to working with the box office star again, but fear the coronavirus pandemic will prevent him from travelling.

White followed up by insisting Mayweather “wants to fight” – but ruled out a rematch with 32-year-old McGregor, who retired in May.

He told Yahoo Sports: “The Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight was the perfect storm.

“That thing was built from the fans to the media and became what it became.

“Conor McGregor is retired. Yes, Conor McGregor is retired.”