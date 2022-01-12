Floyd Mayweather’s comeback will be a’real fight’ spanning eight rounds, according to YouTuber Money Kicks, who warns, ‘I have heavy hands.’

Floyd Mayweather’s comeback will be a’real fight’ over eight rounds, according to YouTuber Money Kicks, who also warns that ‘I have heavy hands.’

It comes after the boxing legend announced that he will RETURN to the ring in Dubai on February 20.

Money Kicks, real name Rashed Belhasa, a YouTuber, has since revealed that he is in talks to be the opponent.

Belhasa revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that the fight will last eight rounds and will be a legitimate contest.

“Mayweather is too fast,” he continued, “so I need to get close to him and just go crazy on him!”

“I’m not going to deceive myself.”

It’s a privilege to fight alongside him.

I’ll do everything I can to meet your expectations.

Any punch could land, and I have heavy hands.”

“If he underestimates me, he’ll get a punch.”

Anything can happen at any time.

I am significantly taller than he is.

“I’m on my way.”

I’m learning something new every day.

I’m still young, but I’m improving.”

Money Kicks has a 2-0 record, with wins over unknowns Anas Elshayib and Ajmal Khan in white collar matches.

Mayweather, on the other hand, is a 50-0 self-proclaimed ‘Best Ever’ boxer who retired as one of the all-time greats.

After defeating ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor, 33, in a lucrative crossover fight in 2017, the American retired from fighting.

He has since fought twice in exhibitions, the first of which was a one-round demolition of featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, 23.

In June, YouTuber Logan Paul, 26, who weighed TWO STONE more, took him the distance over eight rounds.

After the fight, Mayweather stated emphatically that his time in the ring, both professionally and as a spectator, had come to an end.

I’ll do my best.

“Any punch can land, and I have heavy hands, so you never know.”

However, it appears that the sport’s all-time richest fighter has changed his mind once more.

“I never thought I’d fight Floyd,” Belhasa said.

He is the greatest combatant of all time.

I used to collect his ‘Money Team’ caps when I was younger!

“Mighty Mike Mayweather’s team requested a meeting with my group.

‘There’s no way this is going to happen!’ we thought.

“On the same day as the meeting, I overheard Mayweather say, ‘I’d love to fight Rashed.’

He’s serious about his work.

“It is a privilege that he has recognized me.

“This will go viral,” I thought to myself.