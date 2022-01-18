Floyd Mayweather’s fight will be confirmed’very soon,’ according to Money Kicks, who expects an announcement in ‘a couple of days.’

Floyd Mayweather’s fight will be confirmed’very soon,’ according to Money Kicks, who expects an announcement in the next few days.

Money Kicks, a YouTube sensation, expects his fight with Floyd Mayweather to be confirmed’very soon,’ with an announcement expected in ‘a couple of days.’

The vlogger from the Middle East is close to signing a deal to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on February 20.

Their teams are currently negotiating contracts for the exhibition that will be held on top of the HELIPAD at Dubai’s 700-foot Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel.

It means Mayweather’s latest money-making spectacle is getting closer to being confirmed.

“It’s in the final stage,” Money Kicks, whose real name is Rashed Belhasa, told SunSport.

It’s in the hands of the lawyers.

“I think we’ll be able to reach an agreement.”

The date has been set, and the preparations are nearing completion.

“Perhaps there will be a big announcement in a few days.”

Mayweather, 44, retired from boxing in 2017 after winning a lucrative crossover fight against ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor, 33.

But he’s come back twice since then, both in exhibition fights, the first of which was a one-round thrashing of featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, 23.

In June, YouTuber Logan Paul, 26, who weighed TWO STONE more than the retired icon, went the distance over eight rounds to defeat him.

Mayweather, however, turned to Belhasa and his brand in an attempt to break into the lucrative UAE market, which is becoming increasingly involved in boxing.

“He did it because there were no boxers here,” Money Kicks explained.

I enjoy going to markets where no one else has gone before.

Start a craze.

“In this market, I was the first YouTuber to reach a million subscribers.

“That’s why Floyd was looking for a boxer from here, because I’m well-known in the Middle East and Asia.”

Now I have the opportunity to make it big in the world.”

Mayweather, the self-proclaimed ‘Best Ever,’ retired undefeated with a 50-0 record.

Belhasa, who turned 20 this year, has only fought TWO times since beginning boxing last year.

On the celebrity banner ‘Social Knockout,’ which he co-owns, they went up against Anas Elshayib and Ajmal Khan.

Prior to boxing, Saif Ahmed, the son of a billionaire construction magnate, was known for his viral videos and opulent lifestyle.

There are supercars, celebrity meetings, and a private zoo where sports stars such as Floyd Mayweather have visited.

Belhasa admits to idolizing his next potential ring opponent and even wears Money Team gear.

But, at least until the end of their scheduled eight-round exhibition, the social media sensation will put his admiration for Mayweather on hold.

“Floyd is always respectful, cool, and humble, and before meeting Floyd I always…,” Money Kicks said.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.