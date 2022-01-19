Following a bookie request, the FA has launched an investigation into a yellow card issued to an Arsenal player for suspected betting activity.

Following a bookie request, the FA has launched an investigation into a yellow card received by an Arsenal player for suspicious betting activity.

According to reports, the FA has launched an investigation into a yellow card received by an Arsenal player during a Premier League match this season.

It comes after bookmakers reported’suspicious betting patterns’ following the booking of a Gunners player.

According to the Athletic, bookmakers noticed an ‘unusual amount of money being bet on the Arsenal player receiving a yellow card.’

“The FA is aware of the matter in question and is looking into it,” the FA said.

The betting pattern has been described as “highly unusual” by several gambling industry insiders.

Such’spot betting,’ which is much easier for individuals involved in sporting events to manipulate, has long been a source of concern for governing bodies.

The player’s identity hasn’t been revealed yet.

So far this season, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Granit Xhaka have received the joint-most yellow cards in the Premier League for Arsenal.

THERE WILL BE MORE TO COME.

