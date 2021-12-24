Following a bruising hit by a Florida wide receiver, he was carted off the field.

Following a bruising hit by a Florida receiver, he was carted off the field.

Late in the fourth quarter against UCF on Thursday night, Florida receiver Justin Shorter had to be carted off the field.

Shorter took a shot while attempting to make a catch and lay down on the turf for several seconds while the Gators attempted to mount a comeback.

Florida WR Carted Off Following Brutal Hit vs. UCF

Prayers up for Florida WR Justin Shorter. He took a shot while going for the ball and was out. Hope it’s nothing serious. pic.twitter.com/ax3DGaoNHW — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 24, 2021