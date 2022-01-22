Following a cardiac arrest shock, Christian Eriksen is ‘training with Ajax reserves’ in preparation for a Premier League transfer.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN worked out with the Ajax reserves as he prepares to return to the Premier League after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Brentford and Leicester have both been linked with the former Tottenham midfielder, who was released by Inter Milan in October due to Serie A’s ban on pacemakers.

Last month, the 29-year-old began training with Swiss club FC Chiasso as he nears the end of a remarkable comeback after collapsing while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

Eriksen’s sharpness and skills have “amazed” Ajax’s kids, according to De Telegraaf.

He was treated at Fysiomed in Amsterdam before asking his old club for permission to practice for a day, according to the Dutch newspaper.

Ajax readily agreed, and he was assigned to John Heitinga, the former Everton, Fulham, Ajax, and Holland centre-back, as a reserve.

Eriksen was reportedly in contact with Ajax stars Daley Blind, Davy Klaassen, and Dusan Tadic.

Lasse Schone, an ex-Denmark teammate, traveled from NEC, his current Dutch club, to meet up with him.

Eriksen’s agent, Martin Schoots, has confirmed that the 109-cap playmaker will most likely return to England, as it is the best way to help him achieve his goal of playing in the Qatar World Cup in November.

“Christian wants to play in the Premier League, and I expect it to happen,” he said.

“He wants to join a team that will allow him to play as much as possible.”

“In order to play in the World Cup, he must get in shape and be extremely active.”

Following his on-pitch cardiac arrest against Finland on June 12 of last year, Eriksen was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator.

However, after initially fearing he would have to retire, he is now expected to return to the top level.

