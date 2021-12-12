Following a close win, Dak Prescott makes an honest admission.

Following a close win, Dak Prescott makes a candid admission.

Dak Prescott, the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, understands that the offense isn’t where it needs to be.

The team struggled once again against Washington on Sunday, and Prescott will almost certainly take the brunt of the blame.

He threw for 211 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Dallas was up 13 with four minutes left when the second interception was an ill-advised pick-six.

Prescott was fortunate that the defense was able to capitalize on the turnover, as Randy Gregory had a strip-sack on Kyle Allen.

After the two-minute warning, Dallas was able to run the clock out.

After the game, Prescott spoke to the media and confirmed that the offense isn’t happy with where they’re at after 13 games.

Prescott explained, “We’ve created these high expectations and high standards for ourselves.”

“We aren’t pleased in the same way that the rest of the world is.

I’m sure we care a lot more about what we’re doing than the rest of the world.”

