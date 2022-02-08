Following a furious brawl at the end of a tense Milan derby, Inter star Lautaro Martinez ‘SPIT at Theo Hernandez’.

Following a ferocious brawl at the end of a tense Milan derby, Inter star Lautaro Martinez ‘SPIT at Theo Hernandez’.

Inter, the defending Serie A champions, were defeated 2-1 by title-chasing rivals AC Milan, thanks to a brace from Olivier Giroud.

However, in stoppage time, AC Milan’s Hernandez was sent off for a professional foul while attempting to stop a dangerous attack.

And it didn’t end there.

Martinez and Alessandro Bastoni of Inter stormed over to Hernandez after the final whistle to confront him.

As tempers boiled over after one of the season’s most important games, they began shoving and insulting the Frenchman.

Martinez allegedly spits at Hernandez, who is retreating down the tunnel, according to a video that has surfaced.

Meanwhile, AC Milan’s victory pulls them within one point of Inter at the top of the table.

Napoli is also only a point behind Inter in what is shaping up to be a thrilling three-horse race for the Serie A title in 2021-22.

“I was a bit frustrated in the first half, like the whole team, because we didn’t play well and we knew it,” Giroud said after the Milan derby.

“We had a great team spirit after the break.”

We’ve returned!

“There’s still a long way to go.

We’re in the race, but there are still a lot of games to be played, and Inter is still in the lead.”

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi was enraged that his team had blown a one-goal lead.

“It’s natural to be disappointed; we all understand how important the Derby is,” he explained.

“We were unjustly defeated, but that is the nature of football.”

“We need to look at it calmly and see where we went wrong, because objectively, we gave away almost nothing up until the first goal.”

