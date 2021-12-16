Following a health scare caused by the Covid outbreak, Manchester United players, including Victor Lindelof, have returned to training.

United players, including Victor Lindelof, have returned to training after a health scare caused by the Covid outbreak.

MANCHESTER UNITED players have returned to Carrington following their Covid outbreak, which forced them to postpone their match against Brentford.

Victor Lindelof, who had his heart monitored in recent days after suffering chest pains in the 1-0 win over Norwich, was one of the returning stars.

After dropping down in pain and placing his hand on his chest, the 27-year-old had to be replaced.

During the second half, United medics rushed onto the field and assisted the Swede in leaving the field.

“It was a scary match to watch and Victor was very upset afterwards,” Lindelof’s wife Maja Nilsson Lindelof confirmed.

“He underwent numerous tests and was placed on a heart monitor for two days to ensure that everything was in order.”

“It took a long time to get a hold of someone from the team who could give me an update.”

“As luck would have it, everything appears to be in order, and we are awaiting results from the final tests, which are due tomorrow.”

“So we just rested at home yesterday.”

Four Norwich players and staff members tested positive for Covid and were sent home to self-isolate.

United will check all of their returning players for any new cases now that Carrington has been reopened.

Based on the new test results, the club will decide whether or not to appeal to the Premier League to have Saturday’s home game against Brighton called off.

