Following a ‘life-threatening’ incident, an Eagles player will miss Sunday’s game.

After a ‘life-threatening’ situation, an Eagles player will miss Sunday’s game.

The Eagles will be without one of their defensive ends for their playoff game against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Josh Sweat, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, will be out this week after overcoming a life-threatening situation.

Eagles Player Out Sunday Following ‘Life Threatening’ Situation

Eagles Player Out Sunday Following ‘Life Threatening’ Situation

Eagles’ DE Josh Sweat will not play today after overcoming a “life-threatening” situation this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2022