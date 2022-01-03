Following a loss, Jerry Jones shares some devastating injury news.

Following a loss, Jerry Jones announces some devastating injury news.

On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 25-22, at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mike McCarthy’s team may have also lost a key component in the process.

Following the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated that wide receiver Michael Gallup may have torn his ACL.

Gallup appeared to injure his left knee while catching a touchdown pass in the first half of the game on Sunday.

