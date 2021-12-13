Following a nail-biting win, Baker Mayfield makes an open admission.

Following a close win, Baker Mayfield makes an open admission.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns fought back to win a close game against the Baltimore Ravens, saving their division title hopes as well as their playoff hopes.

However, they came close to losing the AFC North rivalry game.

The Browns nearly surrendered their multi-score lead in the fourth quarter when the Ravens scored two touchdowns, despite leading for the majority of the game.

The Ravens, who were led at the time by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, recovered an onside kick and were nearly in field goal range for the game-winner before Cleveland’s defense came up with the stop.

The Browns came out on top, but Baker Mayfield was among those in the organization who weren’t completely satisfied with the outcome.

Cleveland got too conservative later in the game, according to the veteran quarterback, and didn’t put Baltimore away during key moments.

“We did enough to win the game, so check that box off,” Mayfield said, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

“I believe we should put that group away.”

We jumped out to an early lead; now it’s just a matter of capitalizing on the defense’s performance in holding them to points.

It needs to be put away.

That’s what great teams do, so we need to get better at it.

However, we were better in the red zone and on third down today.

Obviously, I’ve discussed this with you guys.

So all we have to do now is play better in those situations to win the game.”

Baker Mayfield Shares Honest Admission Following Close Win

Baker Mayfield Shares Honest Admission Following Close Win