Following agent talks, Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘fed up’ with Manchester United and ‘wants to leave after just a year if the poor season continues.’

According to reports, CRISTIANO RONALDO is unhappy at Manchester United and a move to Barcelona could be on the cards.

CR7, 36, is said to have met with his agent, Jorge Mendes, recently to discuss his current issues.

The striker is said to be concerned about United’s current course and disappointed that a change in manager has not resulted in an immediate turnaround.

According to Sport, Ronaldo’s move to the Nou Camp could be a possibility thanks to Mendes’ close relationship with Barcelona chiefs Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany.

Ronaldo’s current disillusionment with Ralf Rangnick is thought to be one of his main concerns.

However, with United keen to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, Ronaldo may only have to put up with the German until the end of the season.

The Portuguese, on the other hand, is growing increasingly frustrated with critics who have slammed United’s recent performances.

“Cristiano is very concerned about what is going on at United,” according to a source close to Ronaldo.

“The team is getting a lot of flak, and he knows he’s one of the leaders,” says the narrator.

“There are a lot of issues, and Cristiano is under a lot of stress as a result of the situation.

“Jorge came to see him, and they spent some time talking about how things are going, what they think the problems are, how they might be solved, and what the possible solutions are.”

“Nothing is off the table.”

