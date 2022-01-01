Following an injury crisis, Chelsea ‘could sell THREE midfielders to raise funds for emergency January transfers.’

After an injury crisis, Chelsea ‘could sell THREE midfielders to raise funds for emergency January transfers.’

According to reports, CHELSEA could sell THREE midfielders in January to raise funds.

The Blues have slipped behind table-toppers Manchester City in the Premier League title race, and are now 11 points behind them.

Injury and Covid cases have hampered Thomas Tuchel’s team, but they could still be about to offload several players in the coming window.

Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Hakim Ziyech could all be on their way out of the club, according to football.london.

Due to the fierce competition for midfield spots at Stamford Bridge, Barkley has struggled to get much game time this season.

Because of the presence of Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, and even Saul Niguez, the Englishman has only made one Premier League start.

And, while his current contract has 18 months left on it, he could be on his way out of Chelsea permanently.

Loftus-Cheek, another former England international, could also be on his way out of West London.

number three

Since arriving in England, Ziyech has struggled to make an impression.Credit: Getty

After scoring 10 goals in 40 games for the Blues in 2018-19, he only made 10 appearances in the following two seasons.

With seven Premier League starts to his name, the 25-year-old has been more prominent than Barkley in the first half of the new season.

Loftus-Cheek, on the other hand, is still behind Jorginho, Kante, and Kovacic in the pecking order and could be considered expendable by Chelsea.

Then there’s Ziyech, an attacking midfielder who has struggled to make an impression at Chelsea.

He joined the club in 2020 after a four-year spell with Ajax.

However, with only nine goals in 57 games for the Premier League club, many are questioning whether he is the right man for Tuchel’s team.

If Chelsea sells the Moroccan international, they will not want to lose a lot of money on the £38 million they paid for him.

In the January transfer window, the Blues have been linked with a number of players.

Federico Chiesa of Juventus, Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona, Raphinha of Leeds, and Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle are among them.

Eden Hazard, the Belgian sensation, has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.