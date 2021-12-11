Following Auburn’s punishment, Charles Barkley made a brutally honest remark about the NCAA.

After Auburn’s punishment, Charles Barkley made a brutally honest comment about the NCAA.

Auburn basketball’s most famous alum, Charles Barkley, recently shared his thoughts on the NCAA investigation into his former program.

Today’s matchup between No. 1 and No. 2 is being broadcast live on ESPN.

18 Auburn and Nebraska, Barkley chastised the NFL for the Tigers’ lengthy investigation and punishments on Friday.

“Anything that takes four years is bad,” the NBA on TNT host said.

“Let’s just get this over with.”

The NCAA’s four-year investigation into former assistant coach Chuck Person’s unethical behavior came to a close yesterday.

Bruce Pearl, the head coach, has been suspended for two games, starting with today’s game.

In addition to last year’s self-imposed postseason ban and recruiting restrictions, the Tigers have now been placed on probation for the next four seasons (2021-2025).

“The NCAA needs to do a lot better,” Barkley continued.

“But, listen, we’re moving forward.”

We’ve got two games left, and then our coach will be back.”

Following an FBI investigation, the individual was apprehended and pleaded guilty to bribery charges in 2017.

Thousands of dollars in bribes were paid to the former Auburn assistant coach to steer players to a financial advisor.

Barkley is ready to move on from his past mistakes.

“Bruce is one of my favorite people.

And, listen, I’m a big fan of Chuck Person,” he added.

“I want him to be aware of it.”

He made a blunder.

That is not my opinion; there is no such thing as a perfect person.”

Despite the absence of Pearl from the coaching staff, the Tigers defeated Nebraska 99-68 in today’s game.

