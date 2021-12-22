Following changes to the plans, a new Glasgow restaurant will open in Cardonald.

After some changes to the plans, a new Glasgow restaurant gets the green light in Cardonald.

An initial application was denied last year, but Glasgow City Council has now approved the conversion of a shop on Hillington Road South.

A revised proposal was approved by council planners, allowing a new restaurant to open in Cardonald.

SRA Ventures Ltd, the applicant, had requested permission to change the use of a shop at 58 Hillington Road South in February of last year, but Glasgow City Council denied the request.

An amended application has been approved, with changes to the ventilation system and proof that a retail use is no longer viable.

The ground floor unit, which is among a parade of shops on Hillington Road South that includes a bookmakers, pharmacy, and convenience store, can be used as a restaurant that will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to midnight.

The proposal will “bring a long-term vacant unit back into active use” and “improve the appearance and character,” according to a statement submitted on the developer’s behalf.

The previous application to use the space as a cafe was denied due to a lack of adequate ventilation in the plans and the company’s failure to “demonstrate the unit had been sufficiently marketed for retail use for at least 12 months.”

The developer claimed in the new application that he had addressed the issues in order to make the proposal “satisfactory,” and provided more information on the ventilation system.

They also stated that retail has “no long-term viability” in this location, and that the unit would remain vacant if not repurposed.

“The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on town centers and retail operations,” according to the plans. “Flexibility is required to ensure that centers remain viable and vibrant.”

“This proposal represents a viable opportunity for the community to reclaim a prominent and vacant site.”

The site also has the advantage of being accessible by all modes of transportation.”

Prior to the pandemic, a marketing campaign and discussions with potential operators had been to “no avail,” according to the application.

“It is considered that this proposal represents a natural evolution for the unit and will allow it to be redeveloped for active use in accordance with market,” the statement continued.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.