Following Charlton’s unfortunate Twitter gaffe, Gary Lineker brilliantly trolls himself over pooing on the pitch.

After Charlton’s unfortunate Twitter typo, Gary LINEKER had fans laughing at his own misfortune.

Lineker, 61, reflected on the infamous POOED on the pitch during an England match.

In a League One match, Charlton were defeated by Wycombe Wanderers, and their Twitter administrator made an error.

When Garath McCleary almost doubled the visitors’ lead at The Valley, the Addicks were 1-0 down.

“49′ McCleary sees a sh*t deflect wide from the edge of the box,” Charlton tweeted about the Wycombe attack.

Lineker’s errant ‘I’ instead of ‘O’ in shot reminded fans of the time he pooped on the pitch.

“Brings back memories,” the host of Match of the Day joked.

At the 1990 World Cup in Italy, the incident occurred during a group game against Ireland.

Before disaster struck, the Leicester native, who made 80 appearances for England, had already scored in the first half to put England on the right track.

Despite feeling unwell on the pitch, Lineker refused to tell Robson that he wasn’t feeling well the day before the match.

He didn’t lose control on the field until the second half, when he tried to stretch for the ball.

“There’s a scene where Gary Stevens comes over and asks what’s wrong, if you ever see the footage.”

“‘I’ve s*** myself,’ I say.

I was at a loss for what to do.

“Thank goodness I was wearing dark blue shorts on that particular day.”

“I’m rubbing myself on the grass like a dog and shoveling it out.”

In the 83rd minute, the Match of the Day host had to be substituted.