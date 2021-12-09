Following covid outbreaks linked to the Omicron variant, people have been asked to postpone their Christmas celebrations.

Following covid outbreaks linked to the Omicron variant, people were asked to postpone their Christmas celebrations.

“We still have a lot to learn about Omicron,” says Dr. Nick Phin, Director of Public Health Science and Medical Director of PHS. “However, early evidence suggests that this new Covid variant is much more transmissible.”

In recent weeks, a number of Omicron outbreaks have been linked to parties, demonstrating the impact of this transmissibility.

“While we still need to learn more about the severity of Omicron disease and the efficacy of vaccines, there are important things we can do now to protect ourselves and our families.”

I strongly advise people to postpone their Christmas parties to a later date in order to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, and in particular Omicron.

“I understand that everyone wants to celebrate this holiday season, especially after the stress of the previous twenty months, but by postponing some plans, we can all help to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

Other measures that people are expected to follow include:

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, is expected to give a detailed update tomorrow, amid growing concerns about the new variant.