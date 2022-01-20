Following France’s clampdown on Covid, Chelsea has been told that they must play their Champions League match against Lille WITHOUT unvaccinated players.

Following France’s clampdown on Covid, Chelsea has been told they must play their Champions League match against Lille WITHOUT unvaccinated players.

CHELSEA have been dealt a Champions League setback after Thomas Tuchel was informed that his last 16 second leg tie against Lille will be played without any unvaccinated players.

After the French government signaled a Covid crackdown, Sun Sport revealed that Uefa was finalizing the precise regulations for the knockout phase of the competition.

The French have decided that any athlete competing in the country must be vaccinated before entering a sports arena.

And Uefa has now agreed to enforce all national Covid requirements in their competitions, even if it means teams must field under-strength teams.

“Uefa is liaising with the relevant stakeholders across Europe ahead of the resumption of club competitions in February,” the governing body of European football said in a statement.

“In each country, the specific conditions under which matches are played are subject to decisions made by the competent authorities in that country.

“Each team will be required to follow the applicable rules in the country where the match is held in principle.”

“The specific competition Annexes – still under development – may provide additional guidance in this regard, as they contain special rules due to Covid-19 applicable to the knock-out phase.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Tuchel was hoping for some good news after his Blues dropped yet another point at Brighton on Tuesday, raising more doubts about his long-term future.

While the final draft of the regulations is not expected until next week, the clear signal will affect Chelsea and Real Madrid, who are scheduled to play PSG in the first leg of the Champions League next month at the Parc des Princes.

At least three members of Tuchel’s senior first team squad are believed to be unvaccinated, preventing them from participating in the match.

Tough Covid requirements apply in Italy as well, and Liverpool, who were drawn against Inter Milan, are theoretically affected.

Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, has stated that “99 percent” of his team is vaccinated, indicating that it should not be an issue.

The French demands will also have an impact on England’s final Six Nations match in March at the Stade de France, with centre Henry Slade one of up to five members of Eddie Jones’ squad who are unvaccinated.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.