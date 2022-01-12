Following Giants Coaches News, Brian Flores is a hot topic.

Following the Giants’ coaching news, Brian Flores has become a hot topic.

Joe Judge, the New York Giants’ second-year head coach, was fired on Tuesday.

After a disastrous 4-13 season in 2021, the organization decided it was better to start over and go in a different direction.

In a statement released Tuesday, team president John Mara said, “Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in a different direction.”

“We had a meeting with Joe yesterday afternoon to talk about the team’s current situation.

This afternoon, I met with Joe again, and it was during that conversation that I informed him of our decision.

Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization are greatly appreciated.

The Giants will now join a group of teams looking for a new head coach for next season, but they will do so later in the season.

Nonetheless, one candidate has already emerged as a viable option for the NFC East: Brian Flores.

Flores was fired by the Miami Dolphins just over 24 hours ago.

During his three years as the team’s head coach, he had a 24-25 overall record and had won eight of his last nine games before being fired.

Flore quickly became one of the hottest commodities on the market, and many in the NFL believe he could be a good fit for the Giants.

On Tuesday, members of the media took to Twitter to speculate about New York’s interest in the former Dolphins head coach.

Brian Flores Is Trending After Giants Coaching News

Brian Flores Is Trending After Giants Coaching News

Brian Flores to the Giants would make all the sense in the world. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 11, 2022

This is just speculation on my end, but shortly after news of Brian Flores getting his interview, the #Giants made the final call on Joe Judge (rather than waiting to discuss w/ prospective GMs).

I’m sure more names will come to the surface soon and their next GM will have a say. — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) January 11, 2022

I wonder if the Giants go after Brian Flores. Also wonder if Joe Judge comes back to New England. https://t.co/LWh1KAijdL — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 11, 2022

If the Giants hire Brian Flores, I will be ecstatic. — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) January 11, 2022

When Brian Flores see Joe Judge outside the Giants facility pic.twitter.com/yTlmrLUvzl — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 11, 2022