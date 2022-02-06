Following her stalker ordeal, Emma Raducanu wishes to relocate to a highly secure gated community.

After her stalker ordeal, Emma Raducanu wants to move to an ultra-secure gated community.

The No. 1 tennis player in the world is interested in houses with cutting-edge security and tennis courts.

After three visits from her stalker, Emma, 19, no longer feels safe in her parents’ London home.

The tennis star, who has amassed a fortune since winning the US Open, is interested in the gated community, which has homes ranging in price from £1.5 million to £15 million.

The unnamed countryside development is said to provide “peace, security, and seclusion” to its residents.

“She will choose a location with CCTV and security systems, as well as bodyguards who could move in,” a source said.

“It’s also likely that she’ll invite her parents to live with her in her new place.”

Amrit Magar, an ex-Amazon driver from Edgware in North London, was found guilty of stalking her and will be sentenced later this month.