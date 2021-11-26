Following his loss, Mike McCarthy made a shocking admission.

Mike McCarthy, the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, didn’t say much about the officiating after his team’s loss on Thursday afternoon, but he didn’t have to: the numbers spoke for themselves.

At ATandT Stadium on Thursday, the Cowboys were defeated by the Raiders in overtime, 36-33.

For both teams, the game was a disappointment.

Both Dallas and Las Vegas were assessed a large number of penalties.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, were the ones who suffered the most from the penalties, particularly the pass interference penalties.

A pass interference penalty on defensive back Anthony Brown extended the game-winning drive for Las Vegas.

McCarthy kept his postgame remarks smart, but he did make a telling admission when he brought up the numbers.

“I don’t know what the hell you want me to say about 28 penalties,” McCarthy said bluntly after his team’s third loss in four games.

That’s all there is to it.

The Cowboys will try to rebound next week when they face the Saints on Thursday night.

Following his loss, Mike McCarthy made a very telling admission.

Cowboys CB Anthony Brown was flagged four times today for pass interference. “Almost every third down, after I got the first two, (Raiders QB Derek Carr) just kept throwing it up on third down. If he feels like it’s going to be easy to get a call, he’s going to keep doing it.” pic.twitter.com/kwPKwA2ZeX — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 26, 2021