Following his loss to Usyk, Anthony Joshua has embarked on a new’mental training’ regimen.

After losing to Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, the two-time world heavyweight champion, has stated that he is now taking a more’mental approach’ to training.

The 32-year-old said he’s paying more attention to the mental side of his boxing training.

Joshua said he was turning to ‘uplifting activities’ to help him get in the right mindset at an Under Armour panel.

“I’m not pleased with how my previous fight ended.

You have to be angry about losing, and that’s not okay,” he says.

“My losses should be in my highlight reel, because that’s what shapes you, and it’s always on my mind.”

“I don’t take losses well; I consistently fight the best and try to overcome obstacles.”

Joshua’s next fight is scheduled for April 2022, and he’ll be taking a different approach after his loss in September.

Mental health is important to all of us, and it can have a significant impact on any athlete; Joshua, who was born in Watford, places a high value on it.

The Sun previously launched the You’re Not Alone campaign to remind anyone going through a difficult time that there is hope and help out there.

Joshua emphasizes the importance of mental recovery in his life, explaining that maintaining good mental health allows him to feel strong and perform at his best.

In order to manage his mental health, it’s critical to keep an eye on his social media usage.

Joshua explains, “It’s all about the environment I create around myself and the information I let in.”

“Blocking out social media requires too much effort.”

If you like it, get on board, but be careful what you let into your life while you’re doing so.

“It’s fine if you use it; just focus on the positives.”

“Because life is hard, you must fill your life with motivation.”

“I’ve been at rock bottom, so I need to see things that cheer me up.”

“It’s critical to simply get outside and enjoy the sunshine,” Joshua says.

“Just going for a walk and getting some sunshine is wonderful; being outside is so important.”

Start slowly and gradually increase your cold weather tolerance if you’re nervous about cold weather workouts.

“A lot of small things have an impact on us,” Joshua says.

“Small targets are required.”

You can go a long way by taking small steps.

“Cold training is beneficial because it teaches you how to cope with stress.”

“No matter where you are, it helps you become a better person.”

Another way he maintains his mental health is through a chilly daily ritual.

While many celebrities and athletes enjoy…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.