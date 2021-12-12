Following his most recent loss, Urban Meyer made a telling admission.

The Tennessee Titans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-0 today.

This year, Urban Meyer has lost more games (11) than he has in his seven years at Ohio State (nine).

Meyer has never lost like this before, putting aside any personal or professional issues for the time being.

Never, ever.

It doesn’t matter.

His final year at Florida in 2010, he had his worst season as a college coach, going 8-5, and he stepped down after that.

Meyer admitted bluntly after today’s game that all of the losses are taking their toll.

He said, via Jaguars team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan, “It eats away at your soul.”

