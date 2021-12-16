Following his struggles in the nets, Australia’s David Warner has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test.

Latest injury news: Australia’s David Warner is a major doubt for the second Ashes Test after struggling in the nets.

In Adelaide on Tuesday, Warner was clearly in pain and made audible cries of pain while attempting some more expansive shots.

With the rib injury he sustained in last week’s series opener at the Gabba, David Warner appears to be a major doubt for the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, after struggling to get through a brief workout in the nets on Tuesday.

The opener scored 94 in Australia’s first innings in Brisbane, but was struck in the rib cage twice by England bowlers Mark Wood and Ben Stokes early in his innings.

Warner did not bat in his team’s chase of 20 at the Gabba, but it was reported in Australia that he was willing to have a pain-killing injection if he needed to bat again.

After an abbreviated net session in the Adelaide Oval nets less than 48 hours before the start of the second Test on Thursday, that may be his only option in facing England this week.

Warner wore a chest guard for about 30 minutes as he fought off throw-downs from assistant coach Michael Di Venuto and was clearly in pain as he attempted some more expansive shots.

Before leaving the nets without facing the bowlers after his short net, Warner spoke with coach Justin Langer and the team doctor.

After Josh Hazlewood, Australia’s leading bowler, was ruled out with a side strain on Monday, Warner’s absence would be a boost to England’s hopes in Adelaide this week.

If the 35-year-old joins Hazlewood on the sidelines, Usman Khawaja will take his place at the top of Australia’s batting order. Khawaja was dropped following his country’s heartbreaking Stokes-inspired Ashes defeat at Headingley in the 2019 English summer.

Khawaja has an average of 12.95 in 12 Tests against England, and his addition would exacerbate a shaky Australian top order that already has a passenger in Marcus Harris, who averages 23 in Test cricket and scored three and nine in Brisbane last week.

Warner’s disconcerting net session on Tuesday evening in Adelaide contrasted sharply with teammate Travis Head’s upbeat assessment about eight hours earlier.

“I just flew back with him a couple of days ago,” Head explained.

“His family arrived in Adelaide, which was at the time.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

David Warner injury latest: Australia opener a major doubt for 2nd Ashes Test after struggling in nets