Following his surgery, Damian Lillard shared some good news.

Following his surgery, Damian Lillard has some good news to share.

According to reports released on Wednesday, Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard is set to have surgery on a nagging abdominal injury that has plagued him all season.

That procedure was successfully completed just one day later.

Lillard had a successful surgery earlier this morning with Dr.

In Philadelphia, William C Meyers

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the All-Star point guard said he “feels good.”

In the next 5-6 weeks, Lillard will be re-evaluated.

Damian Lillard Shares Encouraging News Following His Surgery

