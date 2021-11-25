Following his Usyk defeat, Tyson Fury slams’mug’ Anthony Joshua for criticizing Deontay Wilder’s strategy in the trilogy loss.

After his Usyk defeat, Tyson Fury slams’mug’ Anthony Joshua for criticizing Deontay Wilder’s strategy in the trilogy loss.

After losing to Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury called Anthony Joshua a “mug” for criticizing Deontay Wilder.

In September, Joshua was outboxed by Usyk over the course of 12 rounds.

Two weeks later, in round 11 of their epic trilogy fight in Las Vegas, Fury stunned Wilder with a dramatic knockout.

AJ recently dissected the Bronze Bomber’s defeat and attributed it to the Americans’ tactical approach.

“Irony of this mug,” Fury tweeted, seemingly referring to Joshua’s own flaws against Usyk.

“He [Wilder] tried,” Joshua told JD Sports, “but to get that power and ferocity, you have to have it up here [points to his head].”

“You have to have it here [clenches fists]as well [points to his head]before you have it here [clenches fists]at that level.”

In the summer, Joshua, 32, was in talks to fight Fury, 33, in an undisputed title decider.

However, because Wilder, 36, won his right to fight Usyk in a trilogy bout, AJ was forced to fight him instead.

Fury’s chances of a unification are slim after he lost and invoked his right to an immediate rematch.

The Gypsy King and his US promoter have tried to persuade AJ to step aside so that he can fight Usyk instead.

But, with that almost impossible, Fury believes Joshua will lose the rematch against Usyk and their fight will be over.

“If Joshua goes in again and loses, which I believe he will, that fight is dead in the water for me,” he told Boxing Lowdown.

“However, if he lets me fight Usyk and I beat him, I’ll come back and beat him as well.”

