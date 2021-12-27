Following Joe Burrow’s latest positive test, Zac Taylor has an update on him.

Following the Bengals’ latest positive test, Zac Taylor has an update on Joe Burrow.

The Cincinnati Bengals placed backup quarterback Brandon Allen on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday.

This sparked questions about Joe Burrow’s availability for his team’s Week 17 matchup.

During Monday’s press conference, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addressed Burrow’s situation.

Burrow does not need to test this week because he is vaccinated, Taylor told reporters.

That is, if Burrow remains symptom-free.

