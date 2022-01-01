Following Man City’s win over Arsenal, Fabregas gives defenders advice on how to deal with De Bruyne when he has the ball.

Following Man City’s win over Arsenal, Fabregas advises defenders on how to deal with De Bruyne when he has possession of the ball.

Following Manchester City’s victory over Arsenal, CESC FABREGAS has revealed a practical way to deal with Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne was the mastermind behind City’s 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The match, however, was marred by controversy after Arsenal, who had taken the lead, was undone by two massive VAR penalties in both boxes.

Gabriel, a key defender, was then sent off after a series of yellow cards.

Rodri, a City midfielder, scored a last-gasp winner before being pelted with bottles for celebrating in front of the home crowd.

The penalty area scramble that resulted in Rodri’s winner was sparked by De Bruyne’s ball.

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed how Arsenal defenders could have stopped De Bruyne from creating City’s golden opportunity.

“When De Bruyne has an open ball in the final third, as a defender, you need to start dropping off right away,” Fabregas tweeted.

“City has a knack for sneaking up on the last line.”

De Bruyne is in his seventh season with Pep Guardiola’s Champions League-winning team.

And he’s still a key figure in midfield, with six goals and two assists so far this season.

De Bruyne also finished eighth in the 2021 Ballon d’Or, making him the highest-ranked City player.

