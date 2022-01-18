Following Novak Djokovic’s deportation, Emma Raducanu vowed to comply with Australian Open Covid rules “no matter what it takes.”

Following Novak Djokovic’s deportation, Emma Raducanu pledged to comply with Australian Open Covid rules “no matter what it takes.”

Emma Raducanu, the US OPEN champion, promised last year that she would do “whatever it takes” to qualify for the Australian Open.

Raducanu’s remarks have resurfaced following Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia after a 12-day vaccine dispute.

Raducanu spoke in September of last year, shortly after her historic US Open qualifier victory, amid speculation that players would be required to quarantine upon arrival in Melbourne.

At the time, the city had strict Covid rules in place and had been under lockdown for longer than any other city on the planet.

“Whatever needs to be done to be able to play the Australian Open, I’ll do,” Raducanu said at a Lawn Tennis Association event.

“It’s not even a thought to me, or a mental battle.”

“I just want to be at the Australian Open and compete there, so I’ll do whatever it takes.”

To compete, all competitors must be Covid-vaccinated.

Raducanu will play in her third major tournament, the Australian Open, this morning.

In the first round, she will face Sloane Stephens of the United States, the 2017 US Open champion.

Meanwhile, Djokovic will be absent from the men’s draw after refusing a Covid vaccination and claiming a medical exemption to compete.

Djokovic was given his marching orders after a six-hour standoff at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport when he arrived in Australia.

While arguing for his right to stay and participate, he was held in an immigration hotel.

However, Djokovic lost his final appeal on the cancellation of his visa 12 days later, bringing the saga to a close with the 20-time Grand Slam winner being deported back to Serbia.

After government lawyers argued that he posed an “overwhelming risk” to the public, the decision was made.

His decision to attend work events while infected with Covid, they claim, demonstrates this.