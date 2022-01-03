Following Romelu Lukaku’s Chelsea rant, some of football’s most explosive interviews have taken place, including Man United legend Roy Keane and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Following Romelu Lukaku’s Chelsea rant, some of football’s most explosive interviews, including Man United legend Roy Keane and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, have been released.

At Chelsea last week, Romelu Lukaku didn’t hold back in expressing his displeasure.

The Belgian centre forward, 28, claimed in an interview with Sky Sports in Italy that he was unhappy at Stamford Bridge and wanted to return to Inter Milan, where he previously played.

It has enraged Thomas Tuchel, who plans to sit down with the £98million signing and work out his problems.

But Lukaku isn’t the first footballer to air his dirty laundry in front of the cameras in an explosive press conference.

Here are five more who refused to follow the party line.

Keano, now a Sky Sports pundit, appeared irritated toward the end of his Manchester United career.

After a 4-1 thrashing against Middlesbrough, he slammed his teammates in an infamous MUTV interview.

While Roy slammed the majority of his peers, he singled out Rio Ferdinand after he was blamed for a Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink goal.

“I’ve seen Rio go through something similar.

“It’s bad defense,” Keane said.

“You think you’re a superstar just because you’re paid £120,000 a week and play well for 20 minutes against Tottenham.”

United destroyed the footage, fined Keane £5,000, and announced that his contract would be terminated soon.

On Gary Neville’s YouTube series The Overlap, Harry Kane dropped a bombshell on the former United defender at the end of last season.

Surprisingly, he shocked Spurs fans by announcing his desire for a new challenge.

“I don’t want to have any regrets at the end of my career,” he said.

“As a result, I’m striving to be the best I can be.”

As I’ve previously stated, I would never say that I would stay with Spurs for the rest of my career.

I’d never say I’d quit Spurs.

“I am not afraid to admit that I aspire to be the best.

I’m not afraid to admit that I want to try to reach the same level as Ronaldo and Messi.

That’s my ultimate goal, as you know.

That is my goal, to win trophies year after year.”

Man City made a bid in excess of £100 million for Kane last summer, sparking a bidding war.

But Daniel Levy stood firm and managed to keep his man… for the time being.

Messi’s 21-year relationship with Barcelona came to an end last summer, and he began a new chapter at PSG.

It could have started earlier in the season if Messi had delivered a statement of intent stating that he wanted his contract terminated.

“By means of this, and pursuant to the provisions of clause 3.1. of the contract of…,” he wrote.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.