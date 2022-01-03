Following Sunday’s loss, a Cowboys star slams referees.

After Sunday’s loss, a Cowboys star blasts the officials.

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys were defeated 25-22 by the Arizona Cardinals at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

While the Cowboys didn’t play their best, particularly on offense, one of the team’s star players believed the officials were at least partly to blame.

The Cowboys were hit with a slew of key penalties, as well as a possible missed fumble call, but they won’t be getting much sympathy from the rest of the league.

Randy Gregory, the star quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, is still dissatisfied.

“There were a couple of blunders on our part.

I’m not sure about the offense, but I know the defense, including myself, made some mental errors.

As usual, I’ll be playing against the referees.

It appears to be a weekly occurrence.

On Sunday evening, Gregory told the media, “We just have to tune that out and deal with it.”

Cowboys Star Blasts Referees Following Sunday’s Loss

Cowboys Star Blasts Referees Following Sunday’s Loss