Following talks with Lewis Hamilton’s father, Ecclestone has confirmed that the British driver will retire from Formula One following the disputed Abu Dhabi loss.

Following talks with Lewis Hamilton’s father, Bernie Ecclestone claims that the former world champion will resign from Formula One as a result of the Abu Dhabi controversy.

Following a shocking final race of the season, Max Verstappen edged out the British legend, 36, for the 2021 title, which would have been a record-breaking EIGHTH.

Following a safety car drama that sparked TWO Mercedes appeals over race director Michael Masi’s decision-making, the Dutchman was able to overtake Hamilton on the final lap to win his first world title.

Since then, there has been speculation that a ‘disillusioned’ Hamilton may quit Formula One, with the Brit even unfollowing everyone on Instagram to fuel the speculation.

And now, 91-year-old former Formula One boss Ecclestone has revealed that he has spoken with Hamilton’s father, Anthony, and believes the Mercedes driver will not return for the 2022 season, which begins in March in Bahrain.

“I don’t think he’ll race next year,” Ecclestone told Blick.

“I understand how disappointed he was in Abu Dhabi.

“Now that he and Michael Schumacher are tied for seven titles, it’s the ideal time for him to pursue his dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur.”

“A few days ago, I spoke with his father,” Ecclestone continued.

“I realized right away that he didn’t want to talk about his son’s future, so we just talked business.”

Following Verstappen’s meteoric rise to the top, Ecclestone continued, Hamilton has “nothing to gain” and “only lose.”

Despite the controversy surrounding his loss of the world championship, Hamilton remained classy in defeat.

Following the ‘nightmare’ decision, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed that both he and Hamilton had grown ‘disillusioned.’

“We’re both disillusioned right now,” Wolff said.

We aren’t disillusioned with the sport; we adore it, and we adore it because the stopwatch never lies.

“However, if we violate that fundamental principle of sporting fairness and authenticity, the stopwatch ceases to be relevant because we are exposed to random decision-making, and it is clear that you will lose interest in it.”

“You begin to wonder if all of your hard work – all of your sweat, tears, and blood – can be demonstrated by performance on track, because it can be taken away at any time.”

“It will take a long time for us to process what has occurred.”

“I don’t think we’ll ever be able to get over it.”

That’s not going to happen.

Especially not as a driver.

