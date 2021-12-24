Following the 49ers’ win, Mike Vrabel sends a strong message.

After a win over the 49ers, Mike Vrabel sends a clear message.

Following the Titans’ victory over the 49ers on Thursday night, head coach Mike Vrabel was ecstatic.

After last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, many fans and pundits believed Tennessee’s season was over, and Vrabel took it personally.

“It was supposed to be yesterday or today for the Titans’ funeral,” Vrabel said.

“We haven’t died yet.”

