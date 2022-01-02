Following the cancellation of Leon Edwards’ rematch, Jorge Masvidal teases a March return to the UFC.

Following the cancellation of Leon Edwards’ grudge match, Jorge Masvidal teases a return to the UFC in March.

Jorge Masvidal, a former UFC champion, is planning a return to the octagon in March.

Since his brutal knockout loss to welterweight champ Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 in April, the American Top Team standout hasn’t stepped foot inside the cage.

Masvidal was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269 last month, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

And it appears that the ‘Baddest Motherf***er in the Game’ is now aiming for a spot on the UFC 272 card, which will take place on March 12 in Las Vegas.

Gamebred tweeted on New Year’s Day, “March 3 0 5.”

Masvidal, 37, was forced to withdraw from his much-anticipated bout with Edwards due to a rib injury.

However, the MMA veteran recently stated that he is back to full fitness and ready to compete.

“I’m off the injury list, and these little bitches refuse to sign the contract,” he said.

“They know I’m off the injury list because the contract has been handed to them, it’s in their face.”

“I’m attempting to secure some pay.

But, since I can’t rip these jerks up, I’m going to rip these mountains up.”

“Oh, to the one who is in England and is talking s**t,” Masvidal said in a direct message to Edwards.

“It’s the same for you, man.”

Come on, now.

Let’s go, man, if one of you signs the dotted line.

“I’m going to humiliate you and knock the f**k out of you.”

“However, you’ll make a lot of money in the process.”

Following the postponement of his fight with Masvidal, Edwards revealed that he would sit tight and wait for a title shot.

SunSport understands that the UFC has contacted the Brummie about possibly returning to action in March.

Dana White, the president of the UFC, recently stated that the promotion is eager to book Edwards’soon,’ saying, “No [there’s no update], not yet.”

“Right now, we’re working on fights all the way up until mid-April.”

“So we’ll figure it out soon.”

Khamzat [Chimaev] is also a character in Khamzat [Chimaev].

Yes,” says the speaker.

