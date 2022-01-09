Following the Chiefs’ win, Andy Reid sent Vic Fangio a message.

Following the Chiefs’ victory, Andy Reid sent Vic Fangio a message.

Andy Reid, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, is likely hoping Vic Fangio, the head coach of the Denver Broncos, stays put next season.

Reid spoke to the media after his Chiefs came back to win, praising the Broncos’ performance under Fangio in this game.

Reid said, “My hat goes off to Vic and the Broncos for the game they played.”

“They played with a lot of emotion and effort, in my opinion.”

I’m glad we came out on top, but Vic does an incredible job, and I have a lot of respect for him and his football team.

They’re a tough bunch.”

