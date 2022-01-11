Following the controversial UFC pay-per-view price increase, Sean O’Malley asks Dana White, “What the hell are we doing?”

SEAN O’MALLEY questioned the UFC’s most recent pay-per-view price hike, asking president Dana White, “What the hell are we doing here?”

MMA fans will have to dig deeper into their pockets to watch UFC pay-per-view events, which have increased from £51.48 ((dollar)69.99) to £55.19 ((dollar)74.99) as of last week.

Surge bantamweight prospect O’Malley was among those who slammed the increase.

“Dana White raises pay-per-view by five dollars,” Suga said in a recent podcast episode.

“What are we doing here, Dana?” says the narrator.

According to O’Malley, the UFC will not share the additional revenue generated by the pay-per-view price increase.

“No, I don’t think so,” the 27-year-old said.

However, this is a possibility.

“It’s just so easy to illegally stream it.”

Not speaking from personal experience, but simply stating the obvious.

“Whoever controls the UFC’s legal streams needs someone capable of hacking them right before the main event.”

“Every single time, right before the good stuff, they just shut it down.”

O’Malley’s criticism of the new pay-per-view prices comes just days after defending White on the long-running issue of fighter pay.

“I don’t even blame [White],’ he said.

Some of these people appear to have no followers at all.

“They’re not going to make a million dollars in the UFC.”

They aren’t making the UFC $50,000 – in fact, they aren’t making the UFC any money.

“But that’s just from Dana’s point of view, and I can see that.”

White, on the other hand, was recently chastised by Jake Paul after the new pay-per-view price was announced.

“‘Best year we ever had,” Paul wrote in a tweet that included a recent interview in which White claimed the UFC had yet another record year.

The level of sponsorship has soared.

“‘Social media, PPV, television, and arena records,” says the narrator.

This company is on fire.’

“Also, Dana White: We’re raising PPV prices once more and saying goodbye to fans and fighters,” she added.

