Following the Covid scare, Australia captain Pat Cummins is questionable for the second Ashes Test against England.

Following the Covid scare, Australia captain Pat Cummins is in doubt for the second Ashes Test against England.

On Wednesday, the fast bowler was at a restaurant in Adelaide, where a customer at the table next to him was positive.

Cummins, 28, is said to have immediately left the venue and contacted Cricket Australia, but local media reports that he is unlikely to be ready for the match, which begins overnight on Thursday.

Cricket Australia is reportedly investigating whether their star bowler will be fit to play.

Cummins, the sport’s best bowler, took seven wickets in the first Test, including a brilliant five-wicket haul in the first innings.

The new Australian captain admitted ahead of the second Test that he was determined to get a private lesson before the end of the Ashes series.

“I haven’t really picked his brain about bowling yet,” Cummins, who is 28 years old, admitted.

“Jimmy is incredible — he’s played in over 150 Tests and is England’s leading wicket-taker.”

“The longevity is truly remarkable.”

As a fast bowler, you get niggles and injuries, and he’s been at it nonstop for nearly two decades.

“It just goes to show that you can be at the top of your game even when you’re in your late 30s.”

He is a constant challenge and brings experience and class to their team.”

Anderson, now 39, has become increasingly eager to share his knowledge and assist the next generation of quick bowlers as he has gotten older.

Normally, England players like Ollie Robinson, who has been outstanding in Test cricket since his debut last summer, are the ones who come to mind.

When Anderson is not playing, he can coach on the field or behind the scenes, as he did after being left out of the First Test defeat in Brisbane.

“I guess my job as a senior player, whether I’m playing or not, is to try to help as much as I can,” he said.

“This tour has been difficult due to a lack of preparation before the Tests began.

So every bit of knowledge we can pass on to newcomers is crucial.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to do — myself, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler — the guys with experience.”

“A bowler like Ollie is a good bowler.”

He’s been extremely impressive not only in games but also in the last year or so when he’s been around the group.

“He’s got a lot of talent — he’s precise and can swing a ball, which is pretty much all you need…

