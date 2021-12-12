Following the death of his brother, a Chiefs player will miss Sunday’s game.

Following the tragic stabbing death of his older brother on Friday, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed will not play today.

T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison, Sneed’s 32-year-old brother, was stabbed to death in Minden, Louisiana, on Friday night.

Police have charged Angela Washington, 47, with second-degree homicide.

Sneed and Harrison were inseparably linked.

Sneed credits his older brother with raising him while his parents were in prison in a story published last month by the Kansas City Star.

Sneed was added to the Chiefs’ injury report on Saturday and was recently declared out due to personal reasons.

