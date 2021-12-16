MPs have demanded that a legal loophole relating to pitch invasions in women’s games be closed in the aftermath of a Chelsea match being disrupted.

MPs have demanded that a legal loophole relating to pitch invasions in women’s games be closed following the disruption of a Chelsea match.

Several politicians from the country’s major parties are fighting for pitch invaders in women’s soccer.

According to MPs from the Women’s Football All-Party Group in a letter to sports minister Nigel Huddleston, all professional fixtures should be listed as ‘designated matches.’

Former sports minister Tracey Crouch signed the letter, which was signed and shared on Twitter by eight MPs, including Labour’s shadow cultural industries minister Alison McGovern.

The Football Offences Order, which allows police to make arrests for pitch invasions, does not apply to Women’s Super League games, according to the Athletic’s report, prompting their demands.

The letter was written after a man ran onto the Kingsmeadow turf and attempted to take selfies with Chelsea players during their Champions League match against Juventus.

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr was sent off after shoulder barging a spectator, who was later revealed not to have been arrested.

The pitch invader was not apprehended by the Metropolitan Police, according to reports, because women’s games are not classified as designated matches under the law.

Women’s Champions League matches were viewed similarly by MPs from the All-Party Football Group.

Because the match involved opponents whose home ground is “located outside England and Wales,” the Home Office told Telegraph Sport on Monday that the Blues’ match against their Italian opponents should have been listed as a designated match.

A legislative change in 2011 included the Women’s Champions League and international matches in the designated group.

Domestic duels between women in the WSL and lower tiers are not currently included in these criteria.

Professional female footballers should be afforded the same level of protection as male footballers, according to MPs.

In the letter, the Women’s Football Parliamentary Group stated, “We were shocked to learn that women’s football is not included within the definition of the Football (Offences) (Designation of Football Matches) Order 2004.”

“Given the growth of the professional women’s game, this is extremely concerning.”

“We strongly urge you to make an immediate change to the legislation to designate professional women’s football as a designated match, giving female footballers the same level of protection as their male counterparts.”

