Following the end of Mohamed Salah’s incredible 15-game scoring streak, here are the best Premier League penalty takers of all time.

For the time being, MO Salah’s amazing spot kick record has come to an end.

With Kasper Schmeichel saving his tame effort, Liverpool’s Egyptian ace, 29, was unsuccessful from the penalty spot against Leicester City.

It was the 29-year-old’s first miss in 15 tries over the previous four years.

Salah, despite failing to score from 12 yards, is still among the best.

The best penalty takers in the history of the Premier League are listed below.

Leighton Baines, Callum Willson, and Frank Leboeuf, who have a 90.9 percent conversion rate, are joint eighth in the top ten.

Wilson and Chelsea legend Lebouef each missed just one of their 11 penalty kicks, while Baines made 20 of 22.

Thierry Henry converted 23 of his 25 penalty kicks for a 92% success rate.

Mo Salah was joined in fifth by West Ham legend Julian Dicks, who was known for his penalty kicks.

They both have a 15 out of 16 strike rate.

James Beattie, an ex-Everton striker, was unstoppable from the penalty spot, converting 94% of his attempts and missing only once out of a total of 17 attempts.

Danny Murphy, the BBC Sport pundit in third place, can brag to Gary Lineker and Ian Wright that he hit 94.7 percent of his shots, missing only one out of twenty.

The biggest surprise is Matt Le Tissier’s second-place finish on the all-time list, despite his 25 out of 26 penalty conversions and 96.2 percent success rate.

It leaves only one man standing, and he is Yaya Toure, the only one who can boast a 100% success rate.

All 11 penalties were scored by the former Manchester City ace, who was cool and collected from 12-yards.

In one game against Fulham in 2014, he even scored two goals.