Following the fight, Kendrick Perkins has one prediction for the Lakers.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins appears to believe that the Lakers’ incident on Sunday was beneficial to them.

When LeBron James elbowed Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart in the face while trying to get a rebound, they got into a scuffle.

Before being separated, Stewart attempted to pursue James and challenge him to a fight.

James was the lone ejected, which means he could face a fine or suspension later this week.

Perkins sees this as a positive for the Lakers because he believes it will bring the team closer together.

Part 2 of the “Kill All That Malice at the Palace” discussion.

This is the game that unites them and awakens the monster.

Perkins tweeted, “Carry on…”

In the end, the Lakers won 121-116 to improve to 9-9 on the season.

They’re tied for last place in the Western Conference after a slow start this season.

Perhaps Perkins believes this is the turning point for LA, even if others may disagree due to the possibility of the team’s best player being suspended.

The Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

The game will begin at 7:30 p.m.

