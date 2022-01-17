Following the Francis Ngannou vs. Gypsy King fight talk, UFC president Dana White mocks Tyson Fury for his lack of ring time.

Following the Francis Ngannou vs. Gypsy King fight talk, UFC President Dana White mocks Tyson Fury for his lack of ring action.

‘It doesn’t surprise me,’ Dana White said of Tyson Fury calling out Francis Ngannou because he needs ‘guys to fight.’

Fury teased a ‘clash of the titans’ crossover bout with UFC champion Ngannou in Las Vegas.

“Think of the clash of the titans, Fury vs Ngannou,” he wrote on Twitter.

I’m ecstatic, ecstatic, ecstatic.

“I believe this would be an absolutely incredible fight, and the entire world would want to see it in Las Vegas.”

“It’s a battle of titans in the heavyweight division.”

In recent years, the MMA and boxing stars have developed a steady rivalry in which they have challenged each other.

However, unless given a special exception, UFC fighters are prohibited from competing outside of the organization.

Conor McGregor, 33, was awarded one in 2017 for his lucrative boxing loss to Floyd Mayweather, 44, of the United States.

Since then, no fighter has received such treatment, but Ngannou wants to change that.

Fury, 33, who has held the WBC boxing title since February 2020, has previously hinted at a boxing match with UFC gloves against Ngannou, 35.

The Cameroonian, on the other hand, has his sights set on switching to boxing.

On January 22, Ngannou will defend his title against Ciryl Gane, a former training partner.

It’s Ngannou’s final fight with the UFC, and he’s threatened to quit over a pay dispute.

And, if his contract is extended, he wants a clause that allows him to box and earn more money at the same time.

“No, I won’t fight for (dollar)500,000 or (dollar)600,000 anymore,” Ngannou told ESPN.

It’s over, I mean.

It’s finished.

“This is something I just did.”

I chose this fight for a personal reason, and I want to ensure that regardless of the outcome, even if it’s unjust.

“I’ve been treated unfairly, and I can prove it by proving that I’ve fought in all eight fights.”

However, this is not the case.

“We’ve been talking about it (boxing) for a year, and it seems like they’re cool with it.”

“Whatever you’re doing, whatever the event is, whether it’s boxing or the UFC, it’ll only get bigger when the UFC is involved.”

“That isn’t debatable.”

Yes, I’d like the UFC to be involved if I wanted to box.”