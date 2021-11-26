Following the humiliating defeat at Mura, Jamie O’Hara has demanded that four Tottenham players, including Dele Alli, NEVER play for the club again.

After a humiliating defeat at Mura, Jamie O’Hara has demanded that four Tottenham players, including Dele Alli, NEVER play for the club again.

The Lilywhites conceded a stoppage time winner after the Slovenian champions – the competition’s lowest-ranked team – humiliated them.

And O’Hara, who played 56 times for Spurs, was unreserved in his praise for Matt Doherty, Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli, and Davinson Sanchez.

“These are a Slovenian top-flight side that I would expect to give a game to a National League side,” he said on Sky Sports.

“It’s been a disgrace, and some of the players – and I’ll name them – (Matt) Doherty, (Tanguy) Ndombele, Dele Alli, and Davinson Sanchez were absolutely shocking; some of them, in my opinion, should never wear a Spurs shirt again.”

“This is a European game that you need to win in order to impress Antonio Conte, who is a new manager.”

“You have to go out there and give everything you’ve got and put in an unbelievable performance for yourself to say, ‘I want to be part of this group and part of this Conte era,’ and no one on that pitch deserves any credit from that game.”

“It was an awe-inspiring performance.

These players are strolling around the park as if dismissing the game because they believe they are too good to participate in it.

“Some of them were an absolute disgrace – and if Conte doesn’t make major changes, get them out of the club, get them off the wage bill – we don’t want them, it was pathetic.”

Conte’s first loss as Spurs manager since arriving in North London earlier this month.

After the game, the Italian looked distraught and was blunt in his assessment of his team’s poor performance.

“After three weeks, I am starting to understand the situation,” Conte said.

It isn’t easy.

Tottenham’s current standard is not particularly high.

“I’m glad to be staying here, but we still have a long way to go in terms of improving the team’s quality.”

We are Tottenham, but there is a significant gap between us and the top teams; however, I am not afraid.

“The club is outstanding on the outside, in terms of building a stadium, but we’re starting from scratch now.”

“It’s important to understand this because I’m not a magician, and after three weeks, I’ve found players who are eager to work and are dedicated.

However, occasionally…

