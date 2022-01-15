Following the league defeat of Arsenal, Birmingham ace Sarri claims his side can pose a threat to any WSL side.

Following Arsenal’s league defeat, Birmingham ace Sarri claims his side can pose a threat to any WSL side.

After taking out WSL leaders Arsenal, VEATRIKI SARRI has warned Birmingham’s rivals that they are now a ‘dangerous’ threat.

Sarri and her teammates will pay a visit to Marc Skinner’s Manchester United today, fresh off a spirited victory over Arsenal, which ended a ten-game winless streak.

Blues are now on a high, according to the 24-year-old Greek international, who scored in the 2-0 win.

“Giving everything and not getting the results is heartbreaking,” Sarri, a former Leeds, Fylde, and Sheffield United star, told SunSport.

“However, we’ve demonstrated that we’re capable of posing a threat.”

Teams will begin to treat us with more respect.

Hopefully, we can continue to pose a threat to our adversaries.”

Sarri, who joined Birmingham in January, began his career at AO Chania in Greece at the age of six before moving to England at the age of eighteen.

The striker, who joined the Midlands club under former boss Carla Ward, has battled injuries throughout her career.

The Greece-born forward suffered a knee ligament rupture during a one-year spell with third-tier club Fylde, which limited him to just three appearances in the 2017-18 season.

But, now that he’s back in shape, the forward has become a key part of Birmingham’s attack this season.

She also claims that a book about Arsenal and England legend Kelly Smith that she received as a child as a Christmas present aided her in her professional career.

“I didn’t know you could make it as a female player when I was younger,” Sarri said.

Kelly’s life story was very inspiring to read.

“Her experiences convinced me that I could succeed professionally.”

Birmingham City are fighting to avoid relegation from the WSL under interim manager Darren Carter.

The team has been in the top tier since 2011 and is one of the division’s original members.

Skinner spent three years as the Blues’ manager and believes his old club can avoid relegation.

“I back Birmingham to stay in the WSL,” he said, “but we’re going to try to stifle their efforts.”