Following the Packers’ playoff loss, Jordan Love has become a trending topic.

On Saturday night, Green Bay’s Jordan Love era may have begun.

In Saturday’s Divisional Round, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were defeated by the 49ers.

Worse, they lost in front of their own fans at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers nearly immediately brought up his future during his postgame press conference.

He hasn’t stated whether or not he will play for the Packers next season.

Rodgers told ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, “I’m going to take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision – obviously before free agency.”

Rodgers has stated that he will not commit to the Packers.

Is it possible that Love will start at quarterback for Green Bay next season?

Jordan Love Is Trending Following Packers’ Playoff Loss

Jordan Love Is Trending Following Packers’ Playoff Loss

I’m looking forward to the Jordan Love era! Im sure Matt LaFluer is as well — Albert Mendez (@B3RT87) January 23, 2022

As an honest packers fan it’s Jordan Love time. Rodgers has disappointed year after year. Same amount of Super Bowls as Nick Foles? Not my GOAT. Vaccinated Jordan Love is my QB https://t.co/4MM8DLtjog — ALI DA GOAT (@FarokhmaneshSZN) January 23, 2022