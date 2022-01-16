Following the sacking of Rafa Benitez, the odds for the next Everton manager are as follows: 5 contenders, with Wayne Rooney as the favorite.

Following the sacking of Rafa Benitez, the odds for the next Everton manager are as follows: 5 contenders, with Wayne Rooney the favorite.

The former Everton player tops the list, beating out Duncan Ferguson and Roberto Martinez.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has been fired after a run of just one win in their last 13 Premier League games.

The Spaniard was only appointed in June, but he had a difficult start because of his status as a club legend at fierce rivals Liverpool.

Benitez’s last game was a 2-1 loss to Norwich City, who had only won three games this season.

The 61-year-old’s successor has yet to be named, but former player and lifelong Everton supporter Wayne Rooney is the bookies’ favorite to take over.

The Toffees’ top five candidates are as follows:

Rooney’s odds have dropped from 72 to 65 in Betfair’s estimation.

Everton’s youth academy produced the 36-year-old before breaking into the first team in 2002.

He moved to Manchester United in 2004 and returned for a season in 2017.

Rooney is currently the manager of Derby County, and the Rams are attempting the greatest of all comebacks after being docked 21 points.

Duncan Ferguson, 72, is another Derby legend being touted if Rooney decides to stay with the club.

Everton’s assistant manager, who also served as interim manager in 2019, is the former striker.

Roberto Martinez is 41 years old and was last in charge of Everton in 2016.

Everton finished fifth in the 2013-14 season under the Spaniard’s leadership, but he was fired the following season after a string of poor results left the club in 12th place.

Martinez has managed the Belgium national team since being fired by Everton, and the team finished third in the 2018 World Cup, the best ever finish for the country at the tournament.

Belgium was knocked out in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 by eventual champions Italy.

Frank Lampard has been without a job since being fired by Chelsea last year, but he has been linked with a number of clubs as he looks to return to management.

He’s worth 132 according to Betfair, but it’s unclear whether he’d be interested in taking over at Everton.

Paulo Fonseca, the Portuguese manager, is a long shot for the job.

The 48-year-old has accomplished a long list of accomplishments.

