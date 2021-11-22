Following the Seahawks’ loss, Pete Carroll made a telling remark.

Pete Carroll, the head coach of the Seahawks, hasn’t been pleased this season.

After another loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, his team is now 3-7, putting Seattle even further out of playoff contention.

After the loss, Carroll spoke to the media and confirmed that this is the most frustrated he’s ever been as a coach.

“Yes,” he said after the game, according to KJR radio’s Curtis Crabtree.

“Of course,” says the speaker.

“No way.”

Carroll’s reaction is understandable given the season’s difficulties.

Due to finger surgery, he was without his all-pro quarterback, Russell Wilson, for several weeks, and the offense was unable to compensate.

The defense also ranks 22nd in run defense (122.2 yards per game allowed) and 30th in pass defense (279.6 yards per game allowed).

With a defense like that, no team can win, and it’s a big reason why Seattle has lost seven of its last ten games.

The Seahawks are on pace to lose at least nine games for the first time since Carroll took over in 2011.

Since 2012, Carroll has led the team to a winning season every year.

They require immediate results, and their next opportunity to break free will be on November 1.

The Washington Football Team was defeated by a score of 29 to 29.

Following the Seahawks’ loss, Pete Carroll made a telling remark.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Pete Carroll Had Telling Admission Following Seahawks’ Loss

Pete Carroll Had Telling Admission Following Seahawks’ Loss