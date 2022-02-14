Following the Super Bowl, Aaron Donald addresses rumors of his retirement.

Following the Super Bowl, Aaron Donald addressed rumors of his retirement.

Before tonight’s Super Bowl, there were rumors that Rams star Aaron Donald might retire this offseason if his team won the title.

Donald declined to answer any questions about his future after the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Bengals, which he helped secure with two clutch plays on the Bengals’ final two snaps.

Donald told NBC after the game that he wanted to concentrate on the present moment, and he repeated that goal to ESPN’s Dianna Russini later.

“Aaron Donald just told me he’s going to take some time before deciding whether or not to retire,” Russini wrote on Twitter.

“He just wants to be here in the moment.”

Aaron Donald just told me he’s gonna take some time before he makes a decision if he’s going to retire or not. He wants to just be in the moment here. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 14, 2022